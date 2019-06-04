Gallery: Winners of 'Laulupidu 2069' drawing contest revealed

A total of 720 drawings depicting the Song Festival of the Future were submitted to the "Laulupidu 2069" drawing contest organized by ERR children's portal Lastejaam, from which a jury selected the best three in a total of four age groups. As of Monday, the best entries are now also on display at Solaris Shopping Centre in Central Tallinn.

The contest was organized by the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation and ERR's Lastejaam in cooperation with the nonprofit Estonian Society for Education through Art. Prizes for the winners were sponsored by ABC Motors, Sokisahtel and Premia.

Entries were judged in four age groups. The top three in each age group were as follows:

Grades 1-3 Winner: Igor Zolin (Ahtme Upper Secondary School, Ida-Viru County)

Anton Žigadlo (Kohtla-Järve Ahtme Upper Secondary School, Ida-Viru County)

Aleksandra Antonov (Heimtali Basic School, Viljandi County) Grades 4-6 Winner: Erich Sildma (Kohtla-Järve Art School, Ida-Viru County)

Eneli Tooming (Tallinn Joint Upper Secondary School, Tallinn)

Melissa Veetõusme (Kehra Upper Secondary School, Harju County) Grades 7-9 Winner: Mirtel Migur (Tallinn Technical Upper Secondary School, Tallinn)

Anita Nõmmiste (Kohtla-Järve Art School, Ida-Viru County)

Kaisa Karin Jaaska (Heimtali Basic School, Viljandi County) Grades 10-12 Winner: Merilin Poll (Tallinn Technical Upper Secondary School, Tallinn)

Gert Christjanson (Tallinn Technical Upper Secondary School, Tallinn)

Anastasia Kilyusmik (Tallinn Technical Upper Secondary School, Tallinn)

The winners of each category were selected by a jury consisting of Ilmi Laur-Paist, Liia Jung, Lydia Rahula, Maret Alango, Margus Saar, Martin Rästa and Sten Weidebaum.

The winner of each age group will be given the opportunity to carry the Song and Dance Festival torch as it passes through their home region. The top three in each age group also won a box of ice cream from Premia and an official Song Festival backpack from Sokisahtel, and Kumu Art Museum, the Estonian Society for Education through Art and ERR's Lastejaam likewise awarded special prizes.

Click here to see all of the winning drawings.

The Estonian Song and Dance Festival is celebrating a double jubilee this year, as the XXVII Song Festival marks 150 years since the first Song Festival was held in Tartu in 1869 and the XX Dance Festival is held.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!