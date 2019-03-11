news

'Laulupidu 2069' contest seeking drawings of Song Festival of the Future ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
A drawing contest is seeking children's visions of the Song Festival of the Future.
A drawing contest is seeking children's visions of the Song Festival of the Future. Source: Press photo
Culture

The youth drawing contest "Laulupidu 2069," or "Song Festival 2069," is seeking children's drawings of what the Song Festival of the Future may look like.

The goal of the contest is to encourage children and youth to learn about the history of the Song and Dance Festival movement and consider what the 150-year-old tradition may look like in another 50 years.

According to Liia Jung, director of the Estonian Society for Education through Art (EstSEA) and one of the co-organisers of the contest, it is important during the jubilee of Estonian song and dance to think not just about its past, but also its future, and consider what can be done to ensure that the Song Festival's bicentennial is celebrated 50 years from now as well.

"In order to participate in the contest, children can talk to their loved ones, parents and teachers to find out about what comprises a song festival and how they are organised," Ms Jung said. "The drawing should include what children believe should stay the same as well as what might be new so that children in the future would recognise it as well."

Invited to participate in the drawing contest are children and youth between the ages of 7-19. All submitted drawings will be assessed by category: grades 1-3, grades 4-6, grades 7-9, and grades 10-12.

All submissions must be flat illustrations on A3-format paper, but children are free to complete their illustration in whatever drawing or painting format they prefer.

Submissions must include a label bearing the title of the illustration, the name of the child, their school, their grade, and their class instructor, and the child's name and contact information (phone number, email), should also b printed on the reverse.

Illustrations are to be mailed to:

ERR Lastejaam
Gonsiori 27
15029 Tallinn
ESTONIA.

The deadline for receiving submissions is 30 April.

The best illustration submitted in each age group will earn its artist the opportunity to carry the Song and Dance Festival torch and flame in their home neighbourhood in Estonia. Organisers of the contest and their partners will also be awarding a number of additional special prizes. The best illustrations will also be featured in an exhibit to be opened in late spring.

All children and youth between the ages of 7-19 are welcome to participate in the contest; submissions are open from 11 March-30 April. "Laulupidu 2069" is part of the Jubilee Year of Estonian Song and Dance programme.

Editor: Aili Vahtla

estonian song and dance festivallaulupidu 2069


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

2019 Riigikogu election
VEERPALU/TAMMJÄRV DOPING SCANDAL
MORE NEWS
10.03

We will reach our future goal of single-party government, says EKRE chief

10.03

Estonian finishes third in epic recreation of solo global yachting race

10.03

Anett Kontaveit through to Indian Wells third round

09.03

Mikser leaves open possibility of Reform talks, without red lines

08.03

Kallas: Reform to approach Isamaa, Social Democrats next

08.03

President strips convicted traitor Deniss Metsavas of military ranks

08.03

Chinese fund prepared to invest €15 billion in Tallinn-Helsinki tunnel

08.03

Centre rejects Reform's offer to begin coalition talks

BREXIT: EFFECT ON LIFE IN ESTONIA
Opinion
16:12

'Laulupidu 2069' contest seeking drawings of Song Festival of the Future

16:07

Ski trainer Alaver detained in prosecutor office doping investigation Updated

14:17

EKRE meeting to weigh up Centre coalition talks offer

13:36

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

12:52

Centre board announces decision to begin coalition talks with Isamaa, EKRE

Business
07.03

Tax authority reminds Danske customers to change bank account info

07.03

Taxify announces rebrand as Bolt

07.03

January accommodated tourist numbers up 1% on year

07.03

February consumer price index up 2% on year

05.03

Tallinn Airport February passenger numbers up 14% on year

Estonia 100
FEATURE
Culture
From the editors
Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:16

Opinion: Centre should be happy things didn't go worse in Ida-Viru County

16:45

Centre leader: EKRE talks no walk in the park

16:12

'Laulupidu 2069' contest seeking drawings of Song Festival of the Future

16:07

Ski trainer Alaver detained in prosecutor office doping investigation Updated

14:17

EKRE meeting to weigh up Centre coalition talks offer

13:36

Caution needed with Chinese tunnel investors, says expert

12:52

Centre board announces decision to begin coalition talks with Isamaa, EKRE

12:19

TS Laevad to rent backup ferry for summer season

11:56

Over 10,000 job vacancies remain in fourth quarter of 2018

10:55

President Kaljulaid on working visit to US this week

09:57

Marina Kaljurand resigns as head of cyber-security commission

09:02

January exports up 12%, imports 2% on year

10.03

We will reach our future goal of single-party government, says EKRE chief

10.03

Estonian finishes third in epic recreation of solo global yachting race

10.03

Anett Kontaveit through to Indian Wells third round

09.03

Opinion: March 1944 Tallinn bombing anniversary dignified commemoration

09.03

Fourteen general election complaints received

09.03

Mikser leaves open possibility of Reform talks, without red lines

08.03

Kallas: Reform to approach Isamaa, Social Democrats next

08.03

President strips convicted traitor Deniss Metsavas of military ranks

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: