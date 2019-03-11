'Laulupidu 2069' contest seeking drawings of Song Festival of the Future

The youth drawing contest "Laulupidu 2069," or "Song Festival 2069," is seeking children's drawings of what the Song Festival of the Future may look like.

The goal of the contest is to encourage children and youth to learn about the history of the Song and Dance Festival movement and consider what the 150-year-old tradition may look like in another 50 years.

According to Liia Jung, director of the Estonian Society for Education through Art (EstSEA) and one of the co-organisers of the contest, it is important during the jubilee of Estonian song and dance to think not just about its past, but also its future, and consider what can be done to ensure that the Song Festival's bicentennial is celebrated 50 years from now as well.

"In order to participate in the contest, children can talk to their loved ones, parents and teachers to find out about what comprises a song festival and how they are organised," Ms Jung said. "The drawing should include what children believe should stay the same as well as what might be new so that children in the future would recognise it as well."

Invited to participate in the drawing contest are children and youth between the ages of 7-19. All submitted drawings will be assessed by category: grades 1-3, grades 4-6, grades 7-9, and grades 10-12.

All submissions must be flat illustrations on A3-format paper, but children are free to complete their illustration in whatever drawing or painting format they prefer.

Submissions must include a label bearing the title of the illustration, the name of the child, their school, their grade, and their class instructor, and the child's name and contact information (phone number, email), should also b printed on the reverse.

Illustrations are to be mailed to:

ERR Lastejaam

Gonsiori 27

15029 Tallinn

ESTONIA.

The deadline for receiving submissions is 30 April.

The best illustration submitted in each age group will earn its artist the opportunity to carry the Song and Dance Festival torch and flame in their home neighbourhood in Estonia. Organisers of the contest and their partners will also be awarding a number of additional special prizes. The best illustrations will also be featured in an exhibit to be opened in late spring.

All children and youth between the ages of 7-19 are welcome to participate in the contest; submissions are open from 11 March-30 April. "Laulupidu 2069" is part of the Jubilee Year of Estonian Song and Dance programme.