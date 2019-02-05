Organisers: 20th Dance Festival already sold out

All three of the upcoming Dance Festival's grand performances are sold out, organisers reported on Tuesday. Tickets to the event were gone in less than a month, which is a new record. All in all, more than 50,000 have already been sold.

According to Sten Weidebaum of the Estonian Song and Dance Celebration Foundation, they are currently discussing the option of adding more stands to accommodate a bigger audience.

The great response and the ticket sales are "a tribute to our singers, dancers and musicians," Mr Weidebaum said. Thousands of Estonians are preparing for this year's jubilee festival in choirs and dance groups.

Additional space may be made available, but there likely won't be any additional ticket sales before April, Mr Weidebaum added. Meanwhile tickets for the festival's two grand concerts are still available.

The 27th Song and the 20th Dance Festival are taking place on 4-7 July in Tallinn. 2019 is the event's jubilee year, titled 150 Years of Song.