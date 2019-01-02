Culture.ee's full list of 2019 Estonian festivals

While summer is the festival high season in Estonia, crowned this year by the 150th anniversary edition of the Estonian Song and Dance Festival, there are actually plenty of events to choose from all year long. The Culture Critics' blog at culture.ee has published a full list, broken down by month, of festivals across Estonia to watch for in 2019.

The extensive list is subject to change or be expanded as new events are announced during the year.

For the full list of festivals taking place in Estonia in 2019, click here.

