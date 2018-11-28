news

Culture.ee: Reviews for three PÖFF films screening again this week ({{commentsTotal}})

Culture
culture.ee
Still from the film
Still from the film "Everybody Knows." Source: culture.ee
Culture

Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival (PÖFF) began on 16 November already, but it's not too late to catch a screening, as the festival lasts through this Sunday! Culture.ee technical editor Taavi Hallimäe has provided short reviews for three of the films being screened again this week.

Everybody Knows (Todos lo saben)
Directed by Asghar Farhadi

"Everybody Knows" is a family story that, instead of introducing its world and characters or drawing a branch-filled family tree, throws the viewer right into the middle of the relationships between the family members and those who are close to them, and the yet unclear meanings that are bringing tension to these relationships.

Farhadi is able to convey a very complex story with special attention and care. Each subsequent scene or dialogue makes the characters and their relationships more and more understandable for the viewer. The initial mess is gradually being sorted out, which, at some point, not only justifies the decisions and behaviour of the characters but also makes you see that in some cases, there was no other choice.

Just like the characters in the movie are being set up to do the detective work to find the 16-year-old Irene, the viewer also has to do the detective work — but extend it to the entire family. This is a film about getting to know people, and by the end of the film, every glance you missed before is suddenly full of meaning. The viewer has become part of the depicted family. The viewer is drawn into it, although the matter of who can be part of the family and who cannot remains the leitmotif of the film. 4/5

The final screening of "Everybody Knows" was on Tuesday, 27 November at 19:00 EET at Tartu Cinamon.

Climax
Directed by Gaspar Noé

A visual and sometimes even lethargic mishmash that is the opposite of the boys-in-one-corner-girls-in-the-other type of parties. The viewer's attention, however, may move away from the individual, well-composed aspects and get stuck in the empty dialogue and stereotypical, even banal plot.

This film takes most of its clichés from American teenage comedies — party, sex, dance, finding yourself or your place among other people, alcohol, characters' naive future dreams,  boys' and girls' talk about the opposite sex, an innocent child who accidentally happens to be at the party and is often someone's little brother or sister, but in this case is the child of one of the characters — and mixes them with elements characteristic of the horror genre — death of an unborn baby, super bad trip, burning hair, self-harm, rape, beating, incest, child death, suicide.

Add to this Noé's rollercoaster visuals, which are so overacted that it creates the feeling that Noé is a mediocre imitator of his own style, it ends up being a compote that can only be consumed at the diner's own risk. 1/5

The next screening of "Climax" is on Saturday, 1 December at 22:00 at Tallinn's Solaris Apollo Cinema.

Shoplifters (Manbiki kazoku)
Directed by Hirokazu Kore-eda

This is a film that, in addition to its several significant awards, is famous because Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe doesn't like it. If Abe mostly disapproves of the fact that Japan, which is known for its cult of success, is given a low-life look here, depicting characters who are sincere and humane despite their poverty and social problems, "Shoplifters" would probably be disapproved in the same vein by Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orbán, or in the Estonian context by the Helmes, Vooglaids and Järvis.

Kore-eda shows great social sensitivity in order to portray a story of a family that does not qualify as a family for many people. He plays with the concept of the nontraditional family, which, in addition to topics such as stealing and teaching how to steal, reveals the family values that have disappeared in Japanese society.

The film shows that blood is never thicker than water, because if there's anything that really ties people together, it is the attention that they pay each other. 4/5

The next screening of "Shoplifters" is on Sunday, 2 December at 15:15 at Tallinn's Cinema Sõprus.

-

This post originally appeared on the Culture critics' blog at culture.ee.

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

culture.eefilmreviewsblack nights film festival


{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

news.err.ee

Reactions to Kerch Strait incident
UN MIGRATION COMPACT DEBATE
MORE NEWS
27.11

Deputy committee chair: Russian aggression must be met with sanctions

27.11

Estonian officials reviewing files of 40 Syrians in Turkey

27.11

Riigikogu adopts declaration in support of UN Compact on Migration

26.11

Tsahkna: Security situation requires end to political games in Estonia

26.11

Declaration on UN Migration Compact under discussion in the Riigikogu

26.11

Luik: Full-fledged military conflict could erupt in Ukraine at any moment

26.11

Ratas promises to put migration pact to government vote if necessary

26.11

New coalition already agreed upon, says EKRE chairman

Estonia 100
Opinion
26.11

Samost, Sildam predict parliamentary groups' stances on UN migration pact

25.11

Analysis: Government crisis a result of Pro Patria campaign tactics

25.11

Back to basics: Lack of ideas sees Reform Party default to 'Russia card'

12.11

Estonia scores design award, Kentie wins main prize with Eindhoven brand

12.11

Celebrity candidates: Headed for political fame—or notoriety

FEATURE
BUSINESS
24.11

Nasdaq Helsinki approves Tallink's listing application

23.11

Estonian Railways demanding €6.4 million from cargo operator Operail

22.11

SEB lowers 2019 economic growth forecast to 3%

22.11

Estonia allocates nearly €772,000 for e-resident IDs

22.11

Government opts to support Estonia's participation in Dubai Expo

22.11

OECD sets 2019 economic growth at 3.5%

21.11

Danske whistleblower lawyer invited to testify before European Parliament

21.11

Riigikogu approves merger of consumer protection, regulatory agencies

Culture
2019 Elections
Jüri Nikolajev.

Jüri Nikolajev: Now's EKRE's chance to woo Russian voters

Refugees and, politely speaking, "family values" are issues that can win votes in Narva, but in order to do so, Conservative People's Party of Estonia (EKRE) chairman Mart Helme would have to visit Narva himself, as he is likely the only national conservative who knows how to speak to the Russians, Jüri Nikolajev said in a comment on ERR's radio news.

Galleries
events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
14:11

Third quarter business sector profits see 21% increase on year

13:06

Jüri Nikolajev: Now's EKRE's chance to woo Russian voters

12:09

Ministry summons Russian ambassador over Kerch Strait incident

12:03

Culture.ee: Reviews for three PÖFF films screening again this week

11:34

Defence minister in Berlin to discuss Kerch Strait incident

10:20

Feature: Russia playing long game in Kerch Strait, Mariupol

09:54

Generals: Russia demonstrating its aggressiveness in Kerch Strait

08:43

Estonia not to send representatives to UN Marrakesh conference

27.11

Russian Arms Control delegation inspecting Estonian Defence Forces units

27.11

Deputy committee chair: Russian aggression must be met with sanctions

27.11

Police decline to criminally investigate Tarand following EKRE protest

27.11

Estonian officials reviewing files of 40 Syrians in Turkey

27.11

Kaljulaid calls Russia's attack on Ukrainian naval vessels war in Europe

27.11

Opinion digest: Russia wants war with Ukraine, says Stoicescu

27.11

Riigikogu members to draw up statement in support of Ukraine

27.11

Arvo Pärt receives two high honours in Poland

27.11

Kaja Kallas: UN Migration Compact vote amounts to government failure

27.11

SEB: Estonian construction market to slow down significantly in near future

27.11

Coalition: Crisis over, government not to debate UN Compact any further

27.11

Riigikogu adopts declaration in support of UN Compact on Migration

ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutame küpsiseid, et meelde jätta kasutajate eelistused meie sisu lehitsemisel ning kohandada ERRi veebilehti kasutaja huvidele vastavaks. Kolmandad osapooled, nagu sotsiaalmeedia veebilehed, võivad samuti lisada küpsiseid kasutaja brauserisse, kui meie lehtedele on manustatud sisu otse sotsiaalmeediast. Kui jätkate ilma oma lehitsemise seadeid muutmata, tähendab see, et nõustute kõikide ERRi internetilehekülgede küpsiste seadetega.
Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: