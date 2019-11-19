PÖFF film festival brings hundreds of international movies to Tallinn

The 23rd annual Black Nights Film Festival, or PÖFF, opened on Thursday night, bringing hundreds of movies, shorts and animations from round the world to film goers.

This year, PÖFF focuses on Arabic cinema, ERR's culture portal reports, bringing movies from the past decade from that region.

With close to 300 movies in the festival's main program, which runs to Dec. 1, navigating round the schedules and picking which movies to watch can obviously be a challenge, even for the most ardent film goers.

Vikerraadio presenter Arp Müller says he plans to watch 26 movies in the coming weeks, taking time off work to do so.

"I've been taking a week off during PÖFF for a couple of years now, to devote myself fully to watching movies, from morning to evening. At PÖFF, three films, or sometimes four [in a day], are normal for me," Müller said.

"When checking the schedule, I always prefer screenings where the director or the filmmaker is actually present. What I really like about PÖFF is that when I watch a film, I have questions and thoughts. I can then ask the director themselves. That gives a completely different dimension to watching a movie," he added.

Film-goer Kersti told ERR current affairs show Aktuaalne kaamera that she wants to see movies which focus on humanity.

"I don't want to see war, I don't want to see politics, I want to movies which focus on being human, and I've been able to get experiences where there are movies like that," she said.

Heigo Rohtla, who according to ERR's culture portal is director of Tallinn Crematorium, has been going to PÖFF for the last eight years, and plans to watch 12 movies.

"I prefer Scandinavian cinema and sports movies," he said.

PÖFF volunteers say that they are also a good source of what movies to pick, noting that they get to see plenty of what's on offer.

In addition to the main PÖFF event, PÖFF Shorts brings animation and, as its name suggests, short movies, and Just Film focuses on offerings for children and young people.

There are also Culinary Zone and Fashion Cinema and Industry@Tallinn organizes meet and greets with filmmakers and other industry professionals, masterclasses and more.

A sister event, KinoFF, running to Nov. 24, is held in Ida-Viru County and offers new films from Russia.

The best way to keep up with what's going on is to visit PÖFF's official site here.

PÖFF, the Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival, began in 1997 and since then has grown into one of the largest film festivals in northern Europe. Organizers say it attracts around 80,000 movie-goers, as well as over 1,000 guests and industry specialists ,plus over 160 journalists. It has been International Association of Film Producers Associations (FIAPF)-accredited, since 2014, one of just over a dozen such festivals internationally.

The original Aktuaalne kaamera segment is here.

