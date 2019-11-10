Three Estonian films featured in New York Baltic Film Festival

Wrapping up on Sunday, the second annual New York Baltic Film Festival is currently underway, in the course of which Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's best recent movies as well as a selection of classics have been screened.

Estonia's selections for this year's film festival included "The Little Comrade" (directed by Moonika Siimets), "Take It or Leave It" (directed byLiina Triškina-Vanhatalo), and the documentary "Roots" (directed by Moonika Siimets, Heilika Pikkov, Aljona Suržikova, Nora Särak, Anna Hints and Kersti Uibo), all of which were filmed in the framework of the centennial Estonia 100 film program.

"The Little Comrade" provides a delicate look into Estonia's past, while "Take It or Leave It" shows modern-day Estonia through the prism of of single fatherhood, and "Roots" brings together the work of six women directors from across several generations. The movies were selected to provide a multifaceted overview of Estonia's world of film.

Also screened were the first two episodes of the Estonian miniseries "Bank," which was likewise part of the Estonia 100 film program.

The four-day film festival, which is taking place at the Scandinavia House on Park Avenue, was opened on Thursday with "Baltic Way" (1989, director Ants Vill) and Lithuanian film "Motherland" (director Tomas Vengris), together with an opening night gala where visiting film directors were introduced to festival attendees. Estonia's films presented by directors Monika Siimets and Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo and producer Paul Aguraiuja.

The New York Baltic Film Festival is presented by the Consulates General of Estonia and Lithuania and the Consulate of Latvia in New York, with programming support provided by the Estonian Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia and the Lithuanian Film Centre, and funding by the governments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with assistance from the Consulate General of Finland in New York and donations from members of the Baltic diaspora community in New York, among other supporters.

This year's program features 21 movies, including 12 full-length films and nine shorts, among them five North American premieres, seven New York premieres and one U.S. premiere.

