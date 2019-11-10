ERR kasutab oma veebilehtedel http küpsiseid. Kasutamist jätkates nõustute kõikide ERR-i veebilehtede küpsiste seadetega
news

Three Estonian films featured in New York Baltic Film Festival ({{contentCtrl.commentsTotal}})

Culture
ERR
The second annual New York Baltic Film Festival wraps up on Sunday.
The second annual New York Baltic Film Festival wraps up on Sunday. Source: New York Baltic Film Festival/Facebook
Culture

Wrapping up on Sunday, the second annual New York Baltic Film Festival is currently underway, in the course of which Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania's best recent movies as well as a selection of classics have been screened.

Estonia's selections for this year's film festival included "The Little Comrade" (directed by Moonika Siimets), "Take It or Leave It" (directed byLiina Triškina-Vanhatalo), and the documentary "Roots" (directed by Moonika Siimets, Heilika Pikkov, Aljona Suržikova, Nora Särak, Anna Hints and Kersti Uibo), all of which were filmed in the framework of the centennial Estonia 100 film program.

"The Little Comrade" provides a delicate look into Estonia's past, while "Take It or Leave It" shows modern-day Estonia through the prism of of single fatherhood, and "Roots" brings together the work of six women directors from across several generations. The movies were selected to provide a multifaceted overview of Estonia's world of film.

Also screened were the first two episodes of the Estonian miniseries "Bank," which was likewise part of the Estonia 100 film program.

The four-day film festival, which is taking place at the Scandinavia House on Park Avenue, was opened on Thursday with "Baltic Way" (1989, director Ants Vill) and Lithuanian film "Motherland" (director Tomas Vengris), together with an opening night gala where visiting film directors were introduced to festival attendees. Estonia's films presented by directors Monika Siimets and Liina Triškina-Vanhatalo and producer Paul Aguraiuja.

The New York Baltic Film Festival is presented by the Consulates General of Estonia and Lithuania and the Consulate of Latvia in New York, with programming support provided by the Estonian Film Institute, the National Film Centre of Latvia and the Lithuanian Film Centre, and funding by the governments of Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania, with assistance from the Consulate General of Finland in New York and donations from members of the Baltic diaspora community in New York, among other supporters.

This year's program features 21 movies, including 12 full-length films and nine shorts, among them five North American premieres, seven New York premieres and one U.S. premiere.

-

Download the ERR News app for Android and iOS now and never miss an update!

Editor: Aili Vahtla

new yorknew york baltic film festival
{{c.alias}}
{{c.createdMoment}}
{{c.body}}
{{cc.alias}}
{{cc.createdMoment}}
+{{cc.replyToName}} {{cc.body}}
No comments yet.
Logged in as {{user.alias}}{{user.name}} . Log out / Edit account
Login failed

Register user/reset password

Name needs to be fewer than 32 characters long
Comment needs to be fewer than 600 characters long
{{comment.captcha.word.answer}}

Related

events in estonia
LATEST NEWS
17:52

Lacking commissioner, Estonia left out of Commission's EU budget talks

16:58

Arvi Karotam named 2019 Father of the Year

15:46

Three Estonian films featured in New York Baltic Film Festival

14:09

Ministry: Chinese market successfully opened for Estonian food

12:21

Bank of Estonia: Pension reform to bring pressure for tax increase with it

10:34

Elektrilevi receives nearly 30 damage claims after October storm

09.11

Interview: Finnish Prosecutor General Raija Toiviainen in Tallinn

09.11

MEP plans to raise Taltech issues with European Commission

09.11

Culture minister: Language board could better protect Estonian language

09.11

In case you missed it: Monday, Nov. 4-Saturday, Nov. 9

09.11

Baltic foreign ministers: Berlin Wall a dark symbol of a divided Europe

09.11

President: Fall of Berlin Wall reminder to work towards freedoms today

09.11

Rural affairs minister: My authorization not needed in adviser's legal case

09.11

Rural affairs minister: I was unaware of adviser's conflict of interest

09.11

New military radar may pave way for eastern Estonia wind farms

09.11

Taltech clears itself of EU funds misuse

09.11

Foreign minister attends Berlin Wall anniversary ceremony

08.11

New IT minister: No reason found yet to stop holding e-elections

08.11

What the papers say: Järvik should have retired, Pärnu's actual population

08.11

Tallinn Zoo and Tallinn Botanical Gardens getting major redevelopments

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: