Virtual forum for Estonians worldwide to be held, broadcast live Thursday

This Thursday, May 5, the Ministry of Foreign Affairs is hosting yet another virtual forum for Estonians across the globe, which will feature two panels with speakers including experts and members of the Estonian diaspora, as well as music by contemporary folk musician Mari Kalkun. ERR News will be broadcasting the forum live.

This year, the first panel will focus on the impact the changed security situatio in Europe has had on Estonia, while the second will focus on the opportunities offered by Estonia's e-state and the awareness and experiences of Estonians abroad in using them.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets (Center) will open the virtual forum, which will also feature former President Kersti Kaljulaid as its guest speaker. The program will also feature music by Mari Kalkun.

The previous forum for global Estonians in 2021. Source: Ministry of Foreign Affairs/Flickr

Speakers during the first panel discussion, "What are the uses of Estonia's e-state for Estonians abroad?" will include Estonian-American Luukas Kristjan Ilves, undersecretary for digital development at the Ministry of Economic Affairs and Communications, Mark Erlich, business architect at the Electronic Identity Department of the Information System Authority (RIA) and Hellika Kirt, consul at the Estonian Embassy in London.

Following a musical interlude by Mari Kalkun, the second panel, "Security in Europe from Estonia's perspective: how protected is Estonia?" will feature speakers Brig. Gen. Ilmar Tamm, commandant of the Baltic Defense College, Jonatan Vseviov, secretary general of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and former ambassador, and Canadian-Estonian journalist and political scientist Marcus Kolga.

Also to speak on Thursday is former President Kersti Kaljulaid.

Thursday's virtual forum will be moderated by Silver Tambur, cofounder and editor-in-chief of Estonian World.

The forum begins at Thursday, March 5 at 4 p.m. Estonian time (2 p.m. London time, 9 a.m. Toronto and New York time, 6 a.m. Los Angeles time, midnight on Friday, May 6 Sydney time).

ERR, ERR News, Global Estonian and Estonian World will be broadcasting the forum live. Simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian will be provided.

Click here for a full program and more information regarding Thursday's forum.

