Global Estonian Report: April 27 – May 4

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between April 27 – May 4.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Estonia's support for Ukraine highest in the world in terms of GDP

Estonia's support for Ukraine totaled 0.8 percent of its GDP during the first month of the war, the highest of any country, data from a study by a German think tank shows.

Prime Minister Kaja Kallas commented on the study, but added, "We must all do more. While Ukraine has not won, we haven't done enough."

Virtual forum for global Estonians to be held May 5th

A virtual forum for Estonians across the globe will be held Thursday, May 5. Hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the primary topics this year will be Estonia's security and options for using e-services abroad. Topical issues will be discussed by top security experts as well as people whose daily job entails the development of Estonia's e-services.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets will open the virtual forum, which will also feature former President Kersti Kaljulaid as its guest speaker. The program will also feature music by Mari Kalkun.

The forum will provide simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian.

Applications open for expatriate Estonian scholarships

Estonia's Education and Youth Board has opened its 2022 language studies application round for a scholarship program aimed at supporting the studies of expatriate Estonians in Estonia.

The application deadline is May 20.

Apply now! Educational projects of Estonian communities abroad

Applications are still open for support for projects related to teaching the Estonian language and culture in Estonian communities abroad.

The deadline is May 2.

Returning Home: stories of returning Estonians

Each year sees the return to Estonia of some 7,000 people of Estonian origin who have been abroad for either a few years or their entire lives, and they bring with them an expansive worldview and various knowledge.

Read their stories online in English.

Upcoming Events

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (May 3, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Topics will be clarified at the meeting. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

Vikings before Vikings (May 6-7, online and Kuressaare)

On May 6-7, "Vikings before Vikings," an international conference, will be held to review and discuss research regarding two Pre-Viking Age ships found in Salme, Saaremaa in 2008 and 2010 and how it has changed the understanding of the Viking Age.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

--

