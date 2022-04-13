Global Estonian Report: April 13 – 20

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

KESKUS ceremonial groundbreaking takes place

April 8, 2022 was a historic day for Estonians in Canada and around the world, as an energetic crowd turned out to witness and celebrate the event of breaking ground for KESKUS International Estonian Centre. KESKUS will be the cornerstone of Estonian culture, business and community relations in Toronto and in North America. The center will be built by the Estonian community in Canada and is the first of its kind in over half a century.

"For KESKUS, this landmark international center, to go from dream to reality is a great source of pride for Estonia and for Estonians everywhere," Toomas Lukk, Estonia's Ambassador to Canada said. "With the Centre's courtyard shaped like the borders of Estonia itself, we're now one step closer to seeing the very map of Estonia fixed onto the heart of North America's fourth largest city."

Virtual Forum for global Estonians being held on May 5

A virtual forum for Estonians across the globe will be held on May 5th. Hosted by the Foreign Ministry, the main topics will be Estonia's security and options for using e-services abroad. The best security experts and people whose daily job entails the development of e-services will discuss topical issues.

Foreign Minister Eva-Maria Liimets will open the virtual forum. Former President Kersti Kaljulaid will be the guest speaker. Music to be performed by Mari Kalkun. The forum will have simultaneous interpretations into English and Russian.

To whom do the Estonian people look in tough times?

Trust is something that is hard-won, tough to keep and easy to lose. There is no ideal measure for the credibility of institutions, which is all the more reason it is nice to see people's trust in institutions grow in times of crisis.

Estonian Easter Traditions: Where Old Meets New

In Estonia, Easter marks the beginning of spring - it's a time of celebration and of tapping into old traditions to mark the turning of the year. Visit Estonia explores and explains these traditions.

Upcoming Events

XXVIII Estonian Festival (April 15-18, Melbourne)

The Australian Estonian Festival (Eesti Päevad) will take place in Melbourne on 15-18 April 2022. Four days full of events for young and old. We'll be singing, dancing, baking and having a great time together.

Workshop "How to Learn Estonian Effectively" (April 19, online)

Informative step-by-step overview including how to get started, how to structure your Estonian language studies, which platforms and services are available and how to keep up the motivation. The workshop is led by Kätlin Kõverik, head of the Counselling Service at the Integration Foundation.

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (April 19, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. The topics will be clarified at the meeting. A positive and free atmosphere is guaranteed.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

