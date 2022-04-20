Global Estonian Report: April 20 – 27

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world between April 20-27.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, accounting for some 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians worldwide.

With many diaspora communities located throughout the world, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report which will provide a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from all over the globe.

Benefit concert for refugee children from Ukraine to be held in Estonia

A benefit concert to support war refugee children from Ukraine in Estonia is being held this Sunday, April 24 at Saku Suurhall in Tallinn. The concert, titled "Maailm, mis jääb meile" ("The World We Inherit"), will also be broadcast live on ETV as well as streamed live on YouTube.

The concert will feature both current and future top soloists paired with the best Estonian choirs and an orchestra conducted by Kristjan Järvi.

Supporters of the concert include the City of Tallinn, EERO Canada, a Canadian-Estonian relief organzation, and the Estonian Students Fund in USA.

Virtual forum for global Estonians to be held May 5th

A virtual forum for Estonians across the globe will be held Thursday, May 5. Hosted by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, the primary topics this year will be Estonia's security and options for using e-services abroad. Topical issues will be discussed by top security experts as well as people whose daily job entails the development of Estonia's e-services.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Eva-Maria Liimets will open the virtual forum, which will also feature former President Kersti Kaljulaid as its guest speaker. The program will also feature music by Mari Kalkun.

The forum will provide simultaneous interpretation into English and Russian.

Global Estonians in numbers

Did you know that 121,181 Estonian citizens live outside of Estonia? Browse statistics and numbers about Estonians worldwide and living abroad.

Take the quiz: 'How well do you know what Estonia sounds like?'

Does that sound Estonian to you? Test your knowledge at the Visit Estonia website! One lucky participant will win a trip for two to Estonia.

Upcoming Events

Benefit concert: "Maailm, mis jääb meile" / "The World We Inherit" (April 24, Tallinn and online)

Keelerulett: virtual conversations (May 3, online)

Language Roulette (Keelerulett) invites you to practice Estonian! We meet virtually on Zoom in the format of short conversations. We chat in Estonian for a limited time in a random group. Topics will be clarified at the meeting. Positive and open atmosphere guaranteed.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

