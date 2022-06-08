Global Estonian Report: June 8-15

A roundup of Estonian news and events taking place around the world from June 8-15.

Between 165,000 and 200,000 Estonians are estimated to live outside the country right now, making around 15-20 percent of the total number of Estonians. With many communities being found worldwide, both in English-speaking countries and beyond, ERR News, in conjunction with the Integration Foundation (Integratsiooni Sihtasutus), has launched a weekly Global Estonian Report, which will give a weekly window into Estonian communities and culture from around the globe.

Summer camp season is approaching for global Estonian youth

Summer camps for Estonian children and youth born or living abroad have always been an important part of retaining and preserving Estonian culture, language, and heritage.

COVID restrictions for the past two summers led to the cancellation of many or most of those summer camps depriving young Estonians abroad from connecting with their roots. But the summer camp season is back in 2022 and talgupäevad (communal work days) are currently being organized at Estonian campsites around the world in preparation for the summer.

Browse a list of the summer camps happening worldwide in countries like Sweden, the USA, Canada, as well as summer camps in Estonia specifically organized for Estonian youth from abroad.

2021 census: Estonia's population more than 1.33 million

Estonia's population has increased over the past ten years, standing at 1,331,824 permanent residents as of December 31, 2021, according to data from the 2021 national Population and Housing Census published on June 1st.

Anett Kontaveit makes Estonian tennis history

Top Estonian tennis player Anett Kontaveit is now second in the Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings - the highest position ever for an Estonian player. Kontaveit moved up three spots from fifth to second in the updated June 6, 2022 WTA rankings.

Scholarship program aimed at supporting the studies of expatriate Estonians in Estonia

The purpose of the scholarship for formal studies is to support the studies of young Estonian expatriates at the level of vocational or higher education in the curriculum taught in Estonian. The application deadline is 15 of July 2022.

Upcoming Events

How to find a job in Estonia Seminar (June 13, Tallinn)

Have you recently moved to Estonia and are looking to enter the job market? Attend this free seminar in English at the International House of Estonia.

Commemoration of the June 1941 Deportations (June 14, Toronto)

Join the Estonian Central Council in Canada (EKN) in commemorating the June 1941 Deportations.

Summer camps and schools 2022 (Summer 2022, worldwide)

35th West Coast Estonian Days (July 25-27, Suquamish, Washington)

Taking place near Seattle on July 25-27, the 35th West Coast Estonian Days (Lääneranniku Eesti Päevad, or LEP) is a three-day festival of singing, dancing, reconnecting and making new friends.

Since 1953, LEP has been bringing together Estonians from the West Coast of North America and abroad, their friends and their supporters to strengthen and promote Estonian culture.

Traditionally, LEP has taken place every other year on a rotating basis between Los Angeles, San Francisco, Portland, Seattle and Vancouver.

What is Global Estonian?

Global Estonian is an online portal, in Estonian and English, and a network for Estonians and friends of Estonians around the world.

Managed by the Integration Foundation, Global Estonian brings together news, events, culture, organizations, support programs, learning opportunities, and a wealth of other information from Estonian communities abroad, all in one central gateway.

