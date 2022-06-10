Kaia Kanepi able to compete in Berlin next week, Anett Kontaveit will not

While Anett Kontaveit has pulled out of the WTA500 tennis tournament in Berlin starting next week, Estonia will still be represented at the competition, as several other withdrawals have let in Kaia Kanepi.

Kanepi, 37, back in the top 40 in the WTA rankings for the first time in eight years, is in the tournament.

Anett Kontaveit told ERR earlier this week that she is not competing, following a bout with the coronavirus last last month.

"I'm going to have more detailed testing now. Once that has been done, I'll know more about what's going on. At the moment, I can't even train," she said.

Kontaveit crashed out of the French Open in round one, shortly after she had ostensibly recovered from Covid. At the same time, a low turnout in Paris from among the world's top names has helped the Estonian to her, and Estonia's, highest ever professional tennis ranking – number two in the world.

Other top players to have pulled out of Berlin include world number one Iga Swiatek, and Paula Badosa, of Spain.

Other WTA tournaments on the horizon include the Viking Classic in Birmingham, England, starting Monday, and the Eastbourne International a week later. Both of these competitions are effectively warmers for Wimbledon, which takes place June 27-July 9 this year.

A WTA tournament has been confirmed for Tallinn in the autumn.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!