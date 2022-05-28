Kaia Kanepi out of French Open in round three

Kaia Kanepi and others on court at the Haabneeme ITF tennis tournament.
Kaia Kanepi and others on court at the Haabneeme ITF tennis tournament. Source: Siim Lõvi/ERR
Kaia Kanepi has crashed out of the French Open in the third round after losing to Coco Gauff (US) in straight sets, 6:3, 6:4.

Kanepi's campaign had gotten off to a strong start with a surprise victory over world number 10 Garbine Muguruza (Spain) in round one, followed by victory over Brazilian player Beatriz Haddad Maia in round two, prompting the 18-year-old Gauff, ranked 23rd in the world, to tell a pre-match interviewer that she was expecting the game to be a tough one.

While set one at the Roland Garros got off to a good start for the Estonian, 36, from Haapsalu, in breaking Gauff's service in the opening game, she then lost the next five-in-a-row, only breaking again in game seven and holding her own serve to take the score-line 5:3 to Gauff. The latter held her next service to take the set.

The second set started off fairly evenly, with the score 3:2 in Kanepi's favor at one point, but after Gauff broke Kanepi's service again in game seven, it was just a question of holding on to her own serve until things went to 6:4 to take set and match.

The American served up six aces and committed five double faults through the encounter; Kanepi posted two of each. Gauff was able to realize five out of 10 break points, Kanepi three out of nine.

Top Estonian player Anett Kontaveit, recovering from a bout with Covid, went out in round one of the competition.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

