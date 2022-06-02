Anett Kontaveit now second in WTA rankings

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Jimmie48 Photography/social media
Wednesday was another good day for Estonian sport as top tennis player Anett Kontaveit was reported as the new world number two once the updated Women's Tennis Association (WTA) rankings are published - the highest position ever for an Estonian player.

While Kontaveit, recovering from a bout with Covid, was knocked out of the French Open in round one, she had a lower points tally to defend than other players – including those who had previously ranked higher than her. Since most of the top 10 failed to get even as far as the early rounds at the Roland Garros, only Iga Swiatek (Poland) now ranks above the Estonian.

Paula Badosa (Spain), who made it to round three in Paris, is now number three in the world.

--

