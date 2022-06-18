Anett Kontaveit pulls out of Eastbourne tournament

Anett Kontaveit.
Anett Kontaveit. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
Estonian tennis star Anett Kontaveit will sit out the prestigious Eastbourne Tournament in England next week.

Kontaveit, ranked second in the world, reached the finals at Eastbourne, the traditional ladies' warmer for the Wimbledon Championships, last year, where she was defeated by Jelena Ostapenko (Latvia) in an all-Baltic encounter, but has not played competitively or reportedly even trained since last month, following a bout with the coronavirus in late April.

Kontaveit, 26, was knocked out in round one at the French Open last month, by Australian player Ajla Tomljanovic.

The good news is that veteran Estonian player Kaia Kanepi, who has seen a relative run of good form recently and was briefly in the top 40 in the world for the first time in several years, is confirmed competing in Eastbourne.

Whether Kontaveit will compete at Wimbledon, which starts a week on Monday, or not, has not been yet made public.

Kontaveit recently parted with coach Dmitry Tursunov, with whom she had had a highly successful run during the tail end of 2021. As a Russian national, the situation had become too complex regarding options open to Tursunov to travel to many of the major competitions, Kontaveit said.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

