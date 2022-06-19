Fencer Erika Kirpu finishes in last eight in Antalya

Erika Kirpu.
Erika Kirpu. Source: Siim Lõvi /ERR
Fencer Erika Kirpu finished seventh in the women's individual epee at the world fencing championship round in Antalya, Turkey, after reaching the quarter finals.

Kirpu, one of Estonia's Tokyo Olympics gold medal-winning team last year, had a tough encounter with Ukrainian Jana Shemjakina, prevailing 15:14 to reach the top eight, where she lost to Martyna Swatowska-Wenglarczyk (Poland) 15:11 and finishing seventh overall.

Of the other Estonians competing, Nelli Differt placed 19th, Katrina Lehis, who also won bronze in the individual event in Tokyo, finished 21st, followed immediately by Irina Embrich, who was also a part of the 2021 medal-winning team.

While the initial group sizes differed – Lehis and Differt had to compete in five face-offs; Kirpu and Embrich, four – the Estonian women swept the floor against all opponents to make it to the last 64, where they won sufficiently to reach the final 32. while Lehis and Embrich went out at this stage, Kirpu continued through to the quarter finals as noted, after defeating Briton  Katrina Smith Taylo 11:9.

Editor: Andrew Whyte

