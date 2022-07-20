Estonian epee team knocked out of World Cup

The Estonian women's epee team was knocked out of the Fencing World Championship on Wednesday after losing 42:44 to Ukraine in Cairo.

The team, Nelli Differt, Erika Kirpu and Irina Embrich, beat Turkey 45:29 earlier in the competition.

The Olympic gold medal-winning team has not made it to the quarter-finals of the European Championships or World Championship this summer.

--

