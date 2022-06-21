Women's epee team out in round of 16 in Antalya

The Estonian women's epee team lost its opening match 45:37 against Sweden at the European Fencing Championships round in Antalya, Turkey.

The foursome of Katrina Lehis, Erika Kirpu, Nelli Differt and Irina Embrich had a bye in the opening round and then faced off against Sweden in the next round, the round of 16.

The Olympic winner Estonia took second place in the tournament and was free in the open circuit.

The result means that Estonia is now playing for position 9 or 10 in the world, depending on how they fare against Spain.

Erika Kirpu finished seventh in the women's individual event at the weekend.

--

