Swimmer Jefimova through to world championship 50m semis

Sports
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Karli Saul
Sports

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova is through to the semi-finals in the women's 50-meter breast-stroke at the World Swimming Championships in Budapest, Hungary, setting a personal best in the process.

Jefimova, 15, set a time of 30.08, over half-a-second quicker than her previous PB set in Athens in May, with only Lara van Niekerk (South Africa) and Benedetta Pilato (Italy) ahead of her in the heat.

The semi-finals are scheduled for Friday starting at just after 7.25 p.m. Estonian time, and can be viewed on ERR's sports portal.

Jefimova also set a PB in the 100m breast-stroke while in Budapest, though failed to reach the semis over 200m.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

