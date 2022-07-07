Estonian swimmer Jefimova crowned European junior champion in Bucharest

Eneli Jefimova with her trainer, Henry Hein.
Eneli Jefimova with her trainer, Henry Hein. Source: Estonian Swimming Association
Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova recorded a stunning victory in Bucharest on Wednesday, taking gold in the women's 50 meter breaststroke at the European Junior Championships.

After clocking the fastest times in both the preliminaries and the semis, the Estonian was also way ahead of her rivals in Wednesday's final, clocking an impressive 30.44 seconds, 0.87 seconds ahead of Denmark's Schastine Skifter Tabor in second. Poland's Karolina Piechowicz took bronze with a time of 31.44 seconds.

Jefimova trimmed 0.47 seconds off the time she posted in the 50m breaststroke at last year's European Junior Championships in Rome, when she finished third in 30.91 seconds.

In the final of the men's 50m breaststroke, Ralf Roose finished sixth, setting a new Estonian junior record of 27.99 seconds in the process. In a tight race where the top three could only be split by seven one hundredths of a second, it was Ukraine's Volodymyr Lisovets who came out on top, taking gold in 27.62 seconds ahead of Koen De Groot of the Netherlands in second. Third place went to Uroš Zivanovic of Serbia.

Elsewhere, Artur Tobler set a new Estonian junior record in the preliminary round of the men's 200m freestyle with a time of 2 minutes 06.43 seconds, putting him in 20th place overall in the competition. The previous Estonian record of 2 minutes 06.71 seconds, set by Osvald Nitski, had stood since 2016.

--

Editor: Michael Cole

