Swimmer Jefimova all-time highest-placed Estonian in world championships

Eneli Jefimova finished sixth in the women's 50-meter breast-stroke final at the World Championships in Budapest, Hungary, Saturday evening, with a time of 30.25.

The result is the highest place for an Estonian swimmer in the world championships, post restoration of independence over 30 years ago, after Jana Kolukanova finished eighth in the 50m freestyle in 2005.

Jefimova, 15, had set a PB in the heats, of 30.08 over 50m, while her semi-final time of 30.24 was a hundredth of a second faster than her final time.

Post race, Jefimova's coach, Henry Hein, said he was: "Very happy with all her swimming. For the first time ... at the World Championships and reaching the finals right away - it's great!"

"The swimming wasn't as perfect as it had been in the morning … but the medal spots were all under 30 seconds."

Hein said that they would be flying back to Estonia to train on Monday, then will be heading to the Junior European Championships in Otopeni, Romania, after a week, followed by more training, then the European Championships, and the Junior World Championships at the end of summer.

Lithuanian Ruta Meilutyte (29.70) emerged world champion – nine years after she had done so in the 100m breast-stroke in Barcelona.

Fantastic come back of #Lithuania's golden mermaid @MeilutyteRuta! World champion in women's 50m breaststroke. Restarting career after long break by amazing victory. Bravo, Rūta! FINABudapest2022. pic.twitter.com/wQVi2nHQSY — Linas Linkevicius (@LinkeviciusL) June 25, 2022

Benedetta Pilato (Italy) and Lara van Niekerk (South Africa) won silver and bronze.

