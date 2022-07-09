Jefimova wins second gold at European Junior Championships

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova won a gold medal in the 200-meter breaststroke at the European Junior Championships in Romania, setting a new Estonian record of 2.26.85.

This is Jefimova's second gold at the event after she clinched the first in the 50-meter breaststroke earlier this week. She broke her own record by 0.03 seconds.

The swimmer narrowly beat Frenchwoman Justine Delmas by 0.01 seconds and Defne Coskun from Turkey took third place.

Additionally, Estonian Ralf Roose took eighth place in the 200-meter breaststroke with a time of 2.16.94.

The Estonian team finished sixth in the 4x100 meter combined relay with a time of 3:56.78.

