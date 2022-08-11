Tartu delegation to compete in International Children's Games in Coventry

Sports
Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) hosted the Tartu delegation to compete at the International Children's Games in Coventry this week. August 10, 2022.
Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) hosted the Tartu delegation to compete at the International Children's Games in Coventry this week. August 10, 2022. Source: Hendrik Kuusk/Tartu city government
Sports

A total of 16 children aged 13-15 are representing Tartu at the International Children's Games in Coventry, England this week, including eight to compete in track and field events and eight to compete in swimming.

This year marks the fourth time that Estonia's second-largest city is participating in the event, where Tartu's young athletes have always achieved good results, Mayor Urmas Klaas (Reform) said at a reception for the delegation held Wednesday, adding that he knew this year's competitors would likewise hold the city's flag high.

First held in Celje in 1968, the International Children's Games is an annual sports and cultural event that is officially sanctioned by the International Olympic Committee (IOC) and follows a similar format to the Olympic Games.

This year, more than 1,500 athletes aged 12-15 from 73 cities and 31 countries will compete in seven events in Coventry, England from August 11-16.

Click here to read more about the 2022 ICG.

--

