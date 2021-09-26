Robin Jäätma wins Estonia's first archery world championships medal
Estonian archer Robin Jäätma won the compound men's bronze at the Yankton 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships, making him the only Estonian to ever win a world championship medal in archery.
The duel for the bronze saw Jäätma and Dane Mathias Fullerton tied until the latter scored a nine on the tiebreak, while the Estonian scored a ten after a match score of 141:141.
Jäätma, who qualified 11th, first defeated Slovenia's Stas Modic 146:145 and Spaniard Jesus Jacinto Perez Gonzalez 148:146.
The Estonian bested South Korea's Yonghee Choi with a 10:9 tiebreak after a 146:146 result and former world champion Nico Wiener 143:146.
Jäätma (20) was also in good form at the junior world championships in August where he won both the individual and team goal, together with Meeri-Marita Paas.
