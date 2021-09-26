Robin Jäätma wins Estonia's first archery world championships medal

Robin Jäätma.
Robin Jäätma. Source: Türi Archery School
Estonian archer Robin Jäätma won the compound men's bronze at the Yankton 2021 Hyundai World Archery Championships, making him the only Estonian to ever win a world championship medal in archery.

The duel for the bronze saw Jäätma and Dane Mathias Fullerton tied until the latter scored a nine on the tiebreak, while the Estonian scored a ten after a match score of 141:141.

Jäätma, who qualified 11th, first defeated Slovenia's Stas Modic 146:145 and Spaniard Jesus Jacinto Perez Gonzalez 148:146.

The Estonian bested South Korea's Yonghee Choi with a 10:9 tiebreak after a 146:146 result and former world champion Nico Wiener 143:146.

Jäätma (20) was also in good form at the junior world championships in August where he won both the individual and team goal, together with Meeri-Marita Paas.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

