Estonian archers win gold at European Games in Krakow

Estonian archers Lisell and Robin Jäätma have won gold in the mixed team event at the 2023 European Games in Krakow, Poland.

The Estonian pair defeated Denmark's Tanja Gellenthien and Mathias Fullerton in the final to take gold.

They had previously triumphed over the French pair of Sophie Dodemont and Nicolas Girard in the quarters and Turkey's Hazal Burun and Emircan Haney in the semis.

The Estonian team's winning score was also a new record for the European Games.

This was Estonia's second medal of the games so far, after Rasmus Mägi took silver in the men's 400m hurdles on Saturday.

The Jäätmas will now be looking for even more success in the individual competitions.

Robin defeated Mathias Fullerton in the men's event on Sunday night to book his place in the quarter-finals, while Lisell defeated Malgorzata Kapusta of Poland on Saturday to set up a last eight tie with Italy's Elisa Roner of Italy on Wednesday.

