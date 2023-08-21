Estonia's Rasmus Mägi reaches World Championship semis in Budapest

Estonia's Rasmus Mägi qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday after finishing second in his heat.

Mägi ran a time of 48.58 seconds in his heat, just 0.76 seconds slower than the Estonian national record (47.82) he set at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland last June.

The Estonian finished second in his heat, behind Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands (48.47 seconds). Trevor Bassitt of the USA (48.73 seconds) and Kenya's Wiseman Were Mukhobe (49.10), who finished behind Mägi in third and fourth respectively, also made it through to the semis.

Reigning world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil was quickest overall in the heats with a time of 48.12 seconds. France's Ludvy Vaillant was second fastest, finishing in 48.27 seconds, just ahead of Joshua Abuaku of Germany in third, who also set a new personal best of 48.32 seconds.

Olympic champion and current world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway finished second in his heat with a time of 48.76 seconds, which was also enough to make the semi-finals.

The semi-finals of the 400m hurdles are set to take place on Monday evening, with first race beginning at 8.35 p.m. Estonian time. Those finishing in the two spots in each of the three semis are guaranteed a place in the final. The remaining two places will go to the quickest overall who finish outside the top two in their semis.

The World Athletics Championships can be watched live on ETV2 here.

