Estonia's Rasmus Mägi reaches World Championship semis in Budapest

News
Rasmus Mägi.
Rasmus Mägi. Source: ERR
News

Estonia's Rasmus Mägi qualified for the semi-finals of the men's 400m hurdles at the World Athletics Championships in Budapest on Sunday after finishing second in his heat.

Mägi ran a time of 48.58 seconds in his heat, just 0.76 seconds slower than the Estonian national record (47.82) he set at the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland last June.

The Estonian finished second in his heat, behind Kyron McMaster of the British Virgin Islands (48.47 seconds). Trevor Bassitt of the USA (48.73 seconds) and Kenya's Wiseman Were Mukhobe (49.10), who finished behind Mägi in third and fourth respectively, also made it through to the semis.

Reigning world champion Alison dos Santos of Brazil was quickest overall in the heats with a time of 48.12 seconds. France's Ludvy Vaillant was second fastest, finishing in 48.27 seconds, just ahead of Joshua Abuaku of Germany in third, who also set a new personal best of 48.32 seconds.

Olympic champion and current world record holder Karsten Warholm of Norway finished second in his heat with a time of 48.76 seconds, which was also enough to make the semi-finals.

The semi-finals of the 400m hurdles are set to take place on Monday evening, with first race beginning at 8.35 p.m. Estonian time. Those finishing in the two spots in each of the three semis are guaranteed a place in the final. The remaining two places will go to the quickest overall who finish outside the top two in their semis.

The World Athletics Championships can be watched live on ETV2 here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:01

Chihuahuas rescued from a puppy farm reunited in Tallinn

13:58

Gallery: Kaja Kallas hosts annual meeting of former prime ministers

13:35

Eesti 200 founding member Liina Normet quits party, remains city councilor

13:28

Estonian Methodist Church quits UMC over LGBT rights

13:15

Ministry: 980 babies born in Estonia in July 2023

12:41

Mart Võrklaev: Estonia needs a savings and loan associations reform

12:10

Ukrainian Independence Day concert organizer: Ukraine still needs our help

11:32

Pharmacies report healthy revenues for virus-hit year of 2022

11:30

Estonian climate minister proposes changes to RMK supervisory board

10:53

Estonian state centralizes defense procurement further under RKIK framework

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

19.08

UN experts: Transition to teaching in Estonian may violate human rights

10:05

EU demands substantial fines for late directive implementation in Estonia

19.08

Ida-Viru County leaders test-fly to south Finland

20.08

Gallery: President Alar Karis harvesting honey in front of Kadriorg Palace

20.08

Gallery: People in Saaremaa welcome Restoration of Independence Day singing

18.08

Estonian movie 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' put forward for next year's Oscars

20.08

Kaja Kallas: August 20 Club capitalized on opportune moment in history

20.08

Alar Karis: The ability to politely agree to disagree is in decline

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: