Estonia sending 12 athletes to European Championships in Munich

The European Athletics Championships start in Munich, Germany, on August 15, and ERR will be broadcasting live, tracking the endeavors of the twelve Estonian athletes who are competing.

The most hectic part of the schedule comes at the start of the competition, portal Delfi reports (link in Estonian), as decathletes Maicel Uibo, Karel Tilga and Janek Õiglane, and marathon runners Roman Fosti, Tiidrek Nurme and Kaur Kivistik will be in the hunt for medals on the opening day, and

Sprinter Karl Erik Nazarov and long jumper Hans-Christian Hausenberg are also in action in the heats on day one, while on day two, Keiso Pedriks is to take part in steeplechase, the decathletes will continue their event, while Hausenberg and Nazarov will also continue, if they have made it through the heats.

Other stars include 400 m hurdler Marielle Kleemeier, javelin thrower Gedly Tugi and high jumper Karmen Bruus, who shone at the recent World Championships

The women's high jump final will be held on the last day of the competition.

Rasmus Mägi, who clocked under 48 seconds in the 400 meter hurdles for the first time this year, unfortunately is out with injury, while marathon runner Kaisa Kukk had to surrender her spot after qualifying, citing health issues.

The European Athletics Championships runs from August 15 to August 21. At the last event four years ago in Berlin, left-handed Javelin thrower Magnus Kirt brought home the only medal, a bronze, for Estonia.

