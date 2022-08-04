Illness forces swimmer Jefimova to withdraw from European championships

Estonian swimming star Eneli Jefimova has pulled out of the European Aquatics Championships starting next week in Rome, Italy, due to illness.

A cold which Jefimova, 15, had contracted after attending a training camp in Slovakia turned out to be more serious than initially feared, based on analysis, and means her full recovery will take several weeks.

Jefimova won three gold medals at the Junior Swimming Championships in Romania at the beginning of July.

Toni Meijeli, head coach of the Estonian swimming team, says the other swimmers' preparation has gone according to plan and strong performances and tense competition are expected.

Six Estonian athletes will start championships, beginning on Thursday, August 11: Kregor Zirk, Armin Evert Lelle, Daniel Zaitsev, Alex Ahtiainen, Aleksa Gold and Maria Romanjuk.

--

