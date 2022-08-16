Estonian swimmer Zirk reaches Euro Championship final in Rome

Estonia's Kregor Zirk reached the final of the men's 200m butterfly on the fifth day of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

Zirk finished fourth in his semi-final with a time of 1 minute 56.43 seconds, putting the Estonian in seventh overall and earning him a place in Tuesday's final.

Zirk had previously set a new Estonian men's national record of 1 minute 55.62 for the 200m butterfly at the World Championships in Budapest this June.

Hungary's Kristof Milak was quickest in Zirk's semi-final, swimming 1 minute 53.97 seconds ahead of countryman Richard Marton in second (1 minute 55.36 second and Poland's Krzystof Chmielewski (1 minute 55.68 seconds) in third.

In the other semi-final Alberto Razzetti of Italy finished first in 1 minute 55.18 seconds, 0.10 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Noe Ponti of Switzerland in second, with fellow Italian Giacomo Carini ending up third with a time of 1 minute 55.61 seconds.

The final of the men's 200m butterfly at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, featuring Kregor Zirk, begins at 19:00 Estonian time.

The action will be broadcast live on ETV+ here.

