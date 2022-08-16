Estonian swimmer Zirk reaches Euro Championship final in Rome

Sports
Kregor Zirk
Kregor Zirk Source: Karli Saul
Sports

Estonia's Kregor Zirk reached the final of the men's 200m butterfly on the fifth day of the European Aquatics Championships in Rome.

Zirk finished fourth in his semi-final with a time of 1 minute 56.43 seconds, putting the Estonian in seventh overall and earning him a place in Tuesday's final.

Zirk had previously set a new Estonian men's national record of 1 minute 55.62 for the 200m butterfly at the World Championships in Budapest this June.

Hungary's Kristof Milak was quickest in Zirk's semi-final, swimming 1 minute 53.97 seconds ahead of countryman Richard Marton in second (1 minute 55.36 second and Poland's Krzystof Chmielewski (1 minute 55.68 seconds) in third.

In the other semi-final Alberto Razzetti of Italy finished first in 1 minute 55.18 seconds, 0.10 seconds ahead of Switzerland's Noe Ponti of Switzerland in second, with fellow Italian Giacomo Carini ending up third with a time of 1 minute 55.61 seconds.

The final of the men's 200m butterfly at the European Aquatics Championships in Rome, featuring Kregor Zirk, begins at 19:00 Estonian time.

The action will be broadcast live on ETV+ here.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Michael Cole

Related

radio tallinn

watch: jupiter

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine

Latest news

14:37

Bayraktar drone fundraiser for Ukraine launched in Latvia

14:08

Health Board: More than 4,100 cases of COVID-19 diagnosed last week

14:07

PPA: No need to limit alcohol sales in Narva or close Russian border

13:43

Estonian MEPs against targeted political advertising ban

13:17

Narva mayor: We need to offer the people of Narva something in return

13:11

Capital's water supplier applies for price hike amid soaring energy costs

13:02

Estonian swimmers miss out on Rome semi-finals

12:41

Redesigned Kadriorg Park orangery to be open to public from late 2023

12:31

Nurme finishes 11th in Euro Championship marathon, Estonia 6th overall

12:10

Interview: There's no shortage of work in Estonia, says furniture producer

Watch again

Most Read articles

15.08

Estonia's Russian tourist visa ban enters into force on August 18

11:38

Narva tank monument removed, en route to Viimsi war museum Updated

12.08

Russian students: 'We can't go back to Russia because we support Ukraine'

15.08

Estonia deports two Russian journalists for working while on tourist visas

15.08

Tallinner bitten by viper blames untended green area

12.08

Kallas: Russian visa ban is Kremlin's Achilles' heel

14.08

Daily: Bolt to curb e-scooter speeds on Friday, Saturday evenings

15.08

Interior minister: The Narva tank will be gone by August 20

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: