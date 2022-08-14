Estonian swimmers put in strong European Championships performances

European Aquatics Championships pool in Rome.
European Aquatics Championships pool in Rome. Source: Estonian Swimming Association
Estonia's swimmers have been in action in the European Aquatic Championships in Rome.

Maria Romanjuk was ninth in her preliminary heat in the 200 m breaststroke, with a time of 2.32.41, and placed 26th overall.

Daniel Zaitsev was eight in his 50m backstroke heat (25.76), again taking 26th plae.

While Alex Ahtiainen was 4th in his heat in the 50m backstroke, with a time of 26.43, this still only gave him an overall position of 40th.

Kregor Zirk opted to withdraw from the 200m freestyle heats, in order to focus on Monday's 200m butterfly.

Romanjuk and Aleksa Gold are also in action Monday, in the 200m medly heat and the 100m backstroke preliminary heat respectively.

Top swimmer Eneli Jefimova is not competing, having recently contracted a cold while training in Slovakia.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte

donate to ukraine

updates from ukraine



