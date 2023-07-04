Estonia's Jefimova fastest in preliminaries at Euro junior championships

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova was the quickest in the preliminaries of the 50m breaststroke at the European Junior Swimming Championships in Belgrade, Serbia on Tuesday.

Jefimova finished in 30.39 seconds, which made her comfortably the fastest in the preliminary round. Maria Ramos of Spain was second in the preliminaries, 0.99 seconds behind Jefimova. In third place was Sweden's Olivia Klint, 1.09 seconds slower than the Estonian.

Jefimova holds the Estonian record for the women's 50m breaststroke, after swimming 30.08 seconds in Budapest last year. This year alone, she has already broken the national record for both the 100m and 200m events.

Jefimova's semi-final gets underway on Tuesday at 6.50 p.m. Estonian time.

