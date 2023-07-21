Five Estonian swimmers set to compete in World Aquatics Championships

The World Aquatics Championships are set to begin in Fukuoka, Japan this Saturday. Five Estonian swimmers will be competing: Eneli Jefimova, Aleksa Gold, Kregor Zirk, Daniel Zaitsev and Armin Evert Lelle.

On the first day, Kregor Zirk is in action in men's 400m freestyle, as is Zaitsev in the 50m butterfly. On Sunday Eneli Jefimova will be looking to add to her impressive medal hall at the recent European Junior Championships in Belgrade, in the women's 100m breaststroke. Zirk will also taking part in the men's 200m freestyle, while Evert Lelle is representing Estonia in the 100m backstroke.

The team will be accompanied at the games by head coach Toni Meijel, coach Henry Hein and physiotherapist Marius Unt. The World Aquatics Championships run until July 30, with preliminary rounds scheduled for 4.30am Estonian time and finals at 2 p.m., also Estonian time.

The championships can be followed live on ERR's sports portal.

