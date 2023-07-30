Jefimova wraps up world championships in eighth place

News
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: SCANPIX/AFP
News

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova finished the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Fukuoka with eighth place in the women's 50m breaststroke final.

Jefimova, who swam in track seven, finished with a time of 30.48 seconds, which was good enough for eighth place in the women's 50m breaststroke final. The young swimmer was 0.4 seconds off the Estonian record she herself holds.

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte was fastest, setting a new world record at 29.16, slashing 0.14 seconds off the previous fastest time. American Lilly King came second (29.94) and former world record holder Benedetta Pilato third (30.04).

Fourth place went to RSA swimmer Lara van Niekerk (30.09), fifth to Italy's Anita Bottazzo (30.11), sixth to China's Qianting Tang (30.22) and seventh place to Japan's Satomi Suzuki (30.44).

Jefimova broke the Estonian record with a time of 30.08 in a preliminary heat in Budapest last year, eventually taking sixth place in the final with a time of 30.25.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:46

Jefimova wraps up world championships in eighth place

14:27

Taaramäe takes third at Czech Tour stage

13:29

Experts: Wagner troops on Polish, Lithuanian borders no threat to Estonia

13:22

Gallery: Day one of the SUME Festival

13:02

People increasingly spending the summer in Tartu

12:28

Users hope Tallinn will retain its night buses also in winter

12:08

People in Estonia do not recycle enough, while some don't have the chance

11:41

Interest hikes have not led to lower real estate prices

29.07

IMF: Ukraine war impacted Estonia's economy negatively, reforms needed

29.07

Minister sends military training area compensation regulation for approval

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

25.07

Estonia seeking mandate to deploy up to five EDF service members to Niger

28.07

Central Tallinn Härjapea bridge to be reburied rather than left on display

29.07

Fitch downgrades Estonia rating to 'A+', with stable outlook

29.07

Letipea geologically suitable site for potential nuclear plant in Estonia

29.07

IMF: Ukraine war impacted Estonia's economy negatively, reforms needed

11:41

Interest hikes have not led to lower real estate prices

27.07

Estonia's growing lynx population increasingly venturing into urban areas

28.07

Estonian colonel: Russia can maintain this pace in Ukraine for a long time

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: