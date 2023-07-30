Jefimova wraps up world championships in eighth place

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova finished the World Aquatics Masters Championships in Fukuoka with eighth place in the women's 50m breaststroke final.

Jefimova, who swam in track seven, finished with a time of 30.48 seconds, which was good enough for eighth place in the women's 50m breaststroke final. The young swimmer was 0.4 seconds off the Estonian record she herself holds.

Lithuania's Ruta Meilutyte was fastest, setting a new world record at 29.16, slashing 0.14 seconds off the previous fastest time. American Lilly King came second (29.94) and former world record holder Benedetta Pilato third (30.04).

Fourth place went to RSA swimmer Lara van Niekerk (30.09), fifth to Italy's Anita Bottazzo (30.11), sixth to China's Qianting Tang (30.22) and seventh place to Japan's Satomi Suzuki (30.44).

Jefimova broke the Estonian record with a time of 30.08 in a preliminary heat in Budapest last year, eventually taking sixth place in the final with a time of 30.25.

--

