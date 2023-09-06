Estonia's Jefimova sets junior world championship record on route to final

Estonia's Eneli Jefimova set a new championship record in the women's 100m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel.

With a time of 1 minute 6.23 seconds, the Estonian earned her place in the final as the quickest semi-finalist.

Earlier on Wednesday, Jefimova swam a time of 1 minute 7.37 seconds in the preliminaries, which, according to the information published at that time, was a new world junior championship record. However, it later emerged that the record was still held by Ruta Meilutyte of Lithuania, who swam 1 minute 6.61 seconds in 2013.

Undeterred, 16-year-old Jefimova claimed the record at the very next opportunity, swimming 1 minute 6.23 seconds in the semi-final, just five hundredths of a second slower her Estonian national record.

The Estonian qualified comfortably for the final, almost a second and a half ahead of France's Alexanne Lepagein in second place. Lepage ended with a time of 1 minute 7.60 seconds followed by Francesca Zucca of Italy in 1 minute 7.68.

The final of the women's 100m breaststroke at the World Aquatics Junior Swimming Championships takes place on Thursday at 6.28 p.m. Estonian time.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!