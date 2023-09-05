Eneli Jefimova dominant in Israel, sets junior world championships record

News
Eneli Jefimova.
Eneli Jefimova. Source: Olen Olümpiafänn/Facebook
News

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova set a new World Junior Championships record in the 50-meter breaststroke of 30.19 in Netanya, Israel on Monday.

Her time was over a second quicker than the previous junior world championships record of 31.25, set back in 2008 by Amanda Reason (Canada).

Jefimova set her record in the heats, going on to post a time of 30.48 in the semi-finals, winning that race and progressing to the final to be held Tuesday evening.

Most other swimmers did not come in under 31 seconds in either semi.

Another Estonian, Lars Antoniak, made his world championships debut also, posting a time of 1:04.43 in the 100 m breaststroke and taking 25th place overall.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte

Related

tallinn digital summit

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

13:52

Thousands of Russian citizens in Latvia set to lose their residence permits

13:40

Schools struggle with inability to unenroll pupils who have left Estonia

13:01

Weeks of rainfall latest threat to Southeast Estonia potato harvest

12:29

Sibul: We still don't know how Novaria Consult loan moved

12:17

Estonian spring water abundant, but caution sometimes needed when drinking

12:06

August in Estonian supermarkets: Prices continued rise on year

12:05

Läänerana Municipality wants Metsküla School's license revoked

11:37

Oidsalu: Prime minister committee showing has not brought solution nearer

11:28

Kaupo Meiel: Today, we'll learn how not to be a jerk

10:09

Estonian men's national volleyball team in 3:0 loss to Serbia

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

04.09

Electricity to cost 9,000 times more in Estonia than Finland Tuesday

01.09

Edible invasive mushroom is spreading in Estonia

04.09

President: Personally, I would have liked to see Kallas resign

04.09

Gallery: Tallinn streets before and after reconstruction

04.09

Tallinn the scene of two high-level summits this week

04.09

Prime minister couldn't tell Riigikogu committee when she made Novaria loan

04.09

Ceiling collapse prompts Tallinn European School switch to remote learning

04.09

Estonia planning abrupt pollution charges hike

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: