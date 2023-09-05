Eneli Jefimova dominant in Israel, sets junior world championships record

Estonian swimmer Eneli Jefimova set a new World Junior Championships record in the 50-meter breaststroke of 30.19 in Netanya, Israel on Monday.

Her time was over a second quicker than the previous junior world championships record of 31.25, set back in 2008 by Amanda Reason (Canada).

Jefimova set her record in the heats, going on to post a time of 30.48 in the semi-finals, winning that race and progressing to the final to be held Tuesday evening.

Most other swimmers did not come in under 31 seconds in either semi.

Another Estonian, Lars Antoniak, made his world championships debut also, posting a time of 1:04.43 in the 100 m breaststroke and taking 25th place overall.

