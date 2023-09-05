Estonian men's national volleyball team in 3:0 loss to Serbia

The Estonian men's national volleyball team went down 3:0 against Serbia Monday in their Group A CEV EuroVolley clash.

The score in games stood at 25:16, 25:23, 25:22.

Estonia went into the match in fourth place in Group A with two points from three games and with European championships hosts Italy topping the table on nine points.

The Estonians were also buoyed by their most recent result, their sole win so far, against Switzerland, prompting head coach Alar Rikberg to say: "Suddenly, now we have the tension down so that we don't have to go home in shame, because the minimum goal was achieved. If we are given a chance to win in the next games, we will take it."

Serbia had two wins, including one against Italy, and one loss, to their name so far.

The two teams had met competitively three times up until Monday, with Serbia emerging victors each time, most recently in 2017.

On the day, while the Estonians took an early lead in game one, after a five-point streak the Serbs never looked back, increasing the gap to nine points by game's end (25:16).

Game two proved much more even, with neither side going more than two points ahead and Estonia in the lead 19:17 at one point, only to go down 25:23 at game's end.

The final game was also quite close and, while Estonia did not take the lead this time, they closed the gap from seven points, when things were 21:14 in Serbia's favor, to three points, with a final score of 25:22 and thus an overall 3:0 loss.

Estonia has one more group game to go, against Belgium, to be played Tuesday, and a win would bring the chance of progressing further. ETV2 and ERR's Sport portal are broadcasting the match from 6.50 p.m. Estonian time.

