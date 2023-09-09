Eneli Jefimova qualifies for 200-meters junior world championships final

Swimmer Eneli Jefimova continued her excellent form at the World Junior Swimming Championships in Netanya, Israel, qualifying for the 200-meters breaststroke final taking place on Saturday, the competition's final day.

Swimming in the fourth heat Saturday morning, Jefimova put in a time of 2:30.26, sufficient to make the final race.

Jefimova, 16, from Tallinn, has already taken gold in the 50-meter breaststroke and silver in the 100-meter breaststroke.

Eight swimmers made it to the final, to start a little after 6 p.m. Estonian time on Saturday.

--

