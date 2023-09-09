Uganda's Ali Chebures victorious in Tallinn half-marathon

News
Ali Chebures taking victory at the Tallinn half marathon.
Ali Chebures taking victory at the Tallinn half marathon. Source: Tallinna Maraton
News

Ugandan long-distance runner Ali Chebures won the Tallinn half-marathon on Saturday in a time of 1:01.35, while Kenyan runners were also dominant in both men's and women's events.

After Chebures came four Kenyans in-a-row: Elvis Chevor (1:01.45) was second, Eric Leon Ndiema (1:01.50), Solomon Koech (1.02.01) fourth and Collins Kipkirui Kipkorir (1:02.04) finished fifth.

The Kenyans also swept all before them in the women's half-marathon; Beatrice Cheserek, who finished ninth overall (ie. was beaten by just eight men runners), came first with a time of 1:08:22.

Janet Ruguru Gishumbu (1:08.30) was second, Lydia Jebichi Korir (1:08.49), third.

Estonian runner Jekaterina Patjuk finished sixth (1:17.11), and another Estonian, Liina Černov, came eighth (1:24.56).

Marathon weekend continues with the 10K race Saturday afternoon and then the full marathon, starting 9 a.m. Sunday morning.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Uganda's Ali Chebures victorious in Tallinn half-marathon

