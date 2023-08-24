Kaia Kanepi out in Chicago after lengthy round two encounter

Kaia Kanepi.
Kaia Kanepi. Source: SCANPIX / ZUMAPRESS.com
Kaia Kanepi is out of the Oracle Challenger Series event in Chicago after losing a marathon three-setter to Swede Rebecca Peterson, 6:4, 1: 6, 6:3.

Kanepi, ranked 135th in the world, had beaten Margarita Betova (1,039th in the world) in straight sets, 6:2, 6:1, in round one of the tournament, a WTA125-level event also known as the Chicago Women's Open and which is one of several warmers for the U.S. Open, starting on Monday.

In Wednesday's match, the Estonian took an initial 4:1 lead over Peterson, ranked 92nd by the WTA, only to lose five games in a row, and with it, the set.

In the second set, Kanepi, 38, from Haapsalu, played more confidently and only dropped one game.

The decider, however, saw Kanepi fall behind after having her serve broken early on and, while she pulled back to a level score in games, was broken once again, ultimately losing the set, and thus the match.

The entire encounter at the XS Tennis Village lasted around two hours.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Boikov

