Estonia's Kanepi and Lajal both fall in latest tennis rankings

Estonia's Kaia Kanepi has fallen to 133rd place in the latest WTA (Women's Tennis Association) rankings, which were released on Monday. In the men's rankings, Mark Lajal is also down 16 spots to ATP No. 241.

Fellow Estonians Elena Malõgina (WTA No. 328) and Maileen Nuudi (WTA No. 522) also made it into the WTA's latest top 1,000.

There were no changes to the WTA top ten, with Poland's Iga Świątek retaining the number one spot. Świątek is followed by Aryna Sabalenka of Belarus, who competes under a neutral flag, in second. The USA's Jessica Pegula is in third.

Elena Rybakina (Kazakhstan), Ons Jabeur (Tunisia), Caroline Garcia (France), Coco Gauff (USA) and Maria Sakkari (Greece) complete the top eight.

Estonia's top men's tennis player Mark Lajal fell 16 positions in the latest ATP rankings (Association of Tennis Professionals) to 241st place. Kristjan Tamm (ATP No. 682) and Daniil Glinka (ATP No. 740) are also among the top thousand.

Spain's Carlos Alcaraz is the current ATP No.1, with Novak Djokovic of Serbia in second. Russia's Daniil Medvedev, who competes as a neutral is ATP No. 3. Stefanos Tsitsipas (Greece), Holger Rune (Denmark), Jannik Sinner (Italy), Casper Ruud (Norway) and Andrei Rubljov (Neutral) are also in the top eight.

