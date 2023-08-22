Mark Lajal to face Filip Misolic in US Open debut match

Mark Lajal
Mark Lajal Source: ERR
Top Estonian men's tennis player Mark Lajal will face Filip Misolic (Austria) in round one of the qualifiers for this month's US Open tennis tournament, the last Grand Slam event of the year. This is Lajal's US Open and Grand Slam debut.

Ranked 246th by the ATP, Lajal, 20, faces Misolic, aged 22 and ranked 168th in the world, in the opening round of qualifiers, starting tomorrow, Wednesday.

The main U.S. Open event starts next Monday, August 28.

If he progresses to round two of qualification, Lajal will face either Kimmer Coppejans (Belgium, ATP 148) or Gabriel Diallo (Canada, ATP 132).

Whereas Lajal is making his Grand Slam debut, for Misolic, the U.S. Open is his sixth from the four big yearly tournaments, though he has yet to make it to the main table at any of them – round two of qualification at last year's U.S. Open, and again at the French Open this year, is his furthest progress so far.

The Lajal-Misolic match, at the USTA Billie Jean King National Tennis Center in New York, is due to start at 6 p.m. Estonian time, on Wednesday, August 23.

--

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Henrik Laever

