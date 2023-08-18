Albert Tamm in second place after disc golf European championships day two

Albert Tamm.
Albert Tamm. Source: Social Media.
Estonian disc golfer Albert Tamm remained in second place after day two of the European Disc Golf Championships 2023 being held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Tallinna lauluväljak).

Tamm (pictured) went 17 under par after the second day of the four-day competition.

Dennis Augustsson (Sweden) remained in the lead after day to, by six throws.

Silver Lätt was the best among the Estonians on Thursday, finishing the course in 55 throws and sharing 13th place overall, with five other competitors, including his compatriot  Mauri Villmann.

Hannes Kurn lies in joint 19th place as of the end of day two.

Augustsson as noted came first with 51 throws on day one; 101 shots across day one and two, putting him at 23 under par

Bohdan Bilek (Czech Republic) placed third.

The European championships continue to Saturday, while much of the attention is being placed on the women's event, where Estonian Kristin Tattar continues to dominate.

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Kristjan Kallaste

Source: ERR Sport

