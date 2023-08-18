Kristin Tattar extends disc golf European championships lead after day two

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tatter built on her European Championship success in day two of the tournament, being held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak).

Tattar went from five under par at the end of day one of the women's event, in front of a home crowd, to 16 under, extending her lead greatly over the joint second-placed competitors, Henna Blomroos and Silva Saarinen, both of Finland, who are 14 throws behind the Estonian.

Eleven of her holes ended as birdies, ie. one throw below par, while the other seven were all on par.

The top 10 in the women's event after day two includes two more Estonian women, Anneli Tõugas-Männiste in eighth place (six over par) and Keiti Tätte one spot below her (seven over par).

The European Disc Golf Championships 2023 continues Friday and Saturday, and the winner is determined after four 18-hole rounds, or 72 holes in total.

Tattar competes primarily in North America and was crowned U.S. Disc Golf Pro Tour player of the year for 2022.

--

