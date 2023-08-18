Kristin Tattar extends disc golf European championships lead after day two

News
Kristin Tattar competing in day one of the European Disc Golf Championships in Tallinn, August 16, 2023.
Kristin Tattar competing in day one of the European Disc Golf Championships in Tallinn, August 16, 2023. Source: Priit Mürk/ERR
News

Estonian disc golf star Kristin Tatter built on her European Championship success in day two of the tournament, being held at the Tallinn Song Festival Grounds (Lauluväljak).

Tattar went from five under par at the end of day one of the women's event, in front of a home crowd, to 16 under, extending her lead greatly over the joint second-placed competitors, Henna Blomroos and Silva Saarinen, both of Finland, who are 14 throws behind the Estonian.

Eleven of her holes ended as birdies, ie. one throw below par, while the other seven were all on par.

The top 10 in the women's event after day two includes two more Estonian women, Anneli Tõugas-Männiste in eighth place (six over par) and Keiti Tätte one spot below her (seven over par).

The European Disc Golf Championships 2023 continues Friday and Saturday, and the winner is determined after four 18-hole rounds, or 72 holes in total.

Tattar competes primarily in North America and was crowned U.S. Disc Golf Pro Tour player of the year for 2022.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Siim Bokov

Source: ERR Sport

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

14:10

University of Tartu to hold regular elections for new deans in October

13:47

Employers union: Planned car tax rationale disconcertingly vague

13:42

Albert Tamm in second place after disc golf European championships day two

13:35

Estonian movie 'Smoke Sauna Sisterhood' put forward for next year's Oscars

13:14

Climate minister: Current car tax model does not meet environmental aims

12:45

Haapsalu heritage zone both expanding and being made more flexible

12:10

Estonia's 15th garlic festival to take place in Kuremaa on Saturday

11:37

Feature: Good enough to quit competition

11:01

Henri Arras: Traffic jams, few parking spaces and low physical activity

10:20

Climate minister makes changes to Tallinn Airport's supervisory board

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

17.08

Estonia to ask Latvia about Salacgriva Bridge

17.08

Estonian MFA recommends avoiding crowds in Sweden

17.08

Kallas: Disturbing when a woman's only value is how many children she has

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

17.08

Narva wants four streets to retain names of Red Army soldiers

16.08

Weak Russian ruble encouraging cross-border trade in Estonia's border town

17.08

Baltic home loan interest rates highest in EU

17.08

Russia, Belarus residents in Estonia vote ban affects almost 69,000 people

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: