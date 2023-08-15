Lisell Jäätma sets new Estonian archery domestic record

Estonian archer Lisell Jäätma set a new compound bow national record at the recent Estonian Archery Championships in Puiatu, Viljandi County.

The competition, the 62nd of its kind, took place over the weekend, and is a key waystage towards the world championship round taking place in Paris today, Tuesday.

The event, aimed at finding the 2023 Estonian national champions, came in four categories: recurve, compound bow, instinctive bow (which refers to the method of aiming rather than the bow itself) and longbow – across individual, women's and men's teams, and mixed team competitions.

Lisell Jäätma set a new Estonian record in the compound – with an impressive 709 points.

Robin Jäätma earned 705 points in the men's compound, while Triinu Lilienthal posted 647 points in the women's event, both promising results in view of the world championship stage starting on August 15 in Paris.

In the junior class Mait Sirel, of Pärnu Archery Club and student of veteran Estonian sports archer Leili Kukk, offered equal competition to the boys in the U-15 compound bow category, losing only to Robin Jäätma, Lisell's brother – who ranks 11th worldwide. Sirel picked up silver medal as a result.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!