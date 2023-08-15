Lisell Jäätma sets new Estonian archery domestic record

News
News

Estonian archer Lisell Jäätma set a new compound bow national record at the recent Estonian Archery Championships in Puiatu, Viljandi County.

The competition, the 62nd of its kind, took place over the weekend, and is a key waystage towards the world championship round taking place in Paris today, Tuesday.

The event, aimed at finding the 2023 Estonian national champions, came in four categories: recurve, compound bow, instinctive bow (which refers to the method of aiming rather than the bow itself) and longbow – across individual, women's and men's teams, and mixed team competitions.

Lisell Jäätma set a new Estonian record in the compound – with an impressive 709 points.

Robin Jäätma earned 705 points in the men's compound, while Triinu Lilienthal posted 647 points in the women's event, both promising results in view of the world championship stage starting on August 15 in Paris. 

In the junior class Mait Sirel, of Pärnu Archery Club and student of veteran Estonian sports archer Leili Kukk, offered equal competition to the boys in the U-15 compound bow category, losing only to Robin Jäätma, Lisell's brother – who ranks 11th worldwide. Sirel picked up silver medal as a result.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Joel Hussar

Related

lihtsad uudised

watch on ETV

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

17:06

Bogs, bones and bodies: Violent past of northern European mires

16:58

Akkermann: Finance committee should set constitutional institution budgets

16:47

Estonian police launch misdemeanor proceedings against TÜ dean Raul Eamets

16:30

Estonia's Mark Lajal to make Grand Slam debut in US Open qualifiers

16:16

Jaak Aaviksoo: Self-igniting scandals and inflammable Estonia

15:52

Klasche, Poopuu: Hiding radical conservative ideas behind 'science'

15:48

Minister: Noone stopping president's office from formally requesting funds

15:34

Fund and experts: Unemployment spike still to come

15:28

Gas sellers: We're seeing rise in natural gas price looming

14:57

Pere Sihtkapital: We deleted all data collected for childless women survey

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

13.08

Gallery: The Weeknd brings high energy to Tallinn Song Festival Grounds

07.08

Poland planning biggest military parade since Cold War era

14.08

University of Tartu sacks dean Raul Eamets Updated

14.08

Estonian citizen caught at border smuggling old coins out of Ukraine

14.08

Latvian prime minister resigns

09:01

Statistics: Unemployment in Estonia over 50,000 in Q2 2023

13.08

Daily: Estonian supercar sets Porsche Ring track record

12.08

Isamaa foundation conducts unethical survey on behalf of Tartu University

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: