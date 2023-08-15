Several Pärnu County schools get overhaul ahead of new academic year

Schools and other educational institutions in Pärnu County, southwestern Estonia, have been undergoing extensive refurbishments ahead of the new academic year, ETV news show "Aktuaalne kaamera" (AK) reported Monday.

An extension to the Tammiste kindergarten-elementary school (lasteaed-algkool) in Tori Rural Municipality will soon be complete, while the Toots elementary school in North Pärnumaa has already undergone extensive repair work.

Tori District Elder (Vanavallem) Lauri Luur (Isamaa) told AK that: "This has probably been on the desktop, as it were, for five years, while we have been constantly working in this direction."

"In the coming years, we also want to build an elementary school-cum-community center, after which the current elementary school will be able to vacate the kindergarten premises, and move into premises of its own. But this is a more extensive process, whose design is currently underway and which we hope will reach construction phase in 2025 at the latest," said

Work at the Tammiste kindergarten-elementary school (pictured) is due for completion August 28 in order to temporarily solve space issues for both.

The facility will be able to either accommodate two kindergarten groups or four elementary school classes, while the work will cost €1.2 million, coming from the municipality's own funds.

As for the Toots elementary school in Põhja-Pärnumaa Rural Municipality, this work was completed last month, and the building, AK reports, looks like new.

The facade and interior of the building were renovated at a cost of €1.4 million euros. Põhja-Pärnumaa Rural Municipality District Elder Aivar Mäe, somewhat of a builder of things, said that there will be 60 children attending the school in the new academic year, but there is capacity for around twice that number.

Mäe said: "Almost 15 children are attending first grade, so I see a very bright future for this school. The school's capacity can reach to 120 children, so we see opportunities and great developments here. The renovation cost a total of €1.4 million and, together with the help of the state support services center, with their support and support from the municipality, the renovation was completed."

While most schools did not carry out as extensive repairs as those done at Tori and at Toots, nearly all facilities had some work going on.

Tarvi Tasane, the deputy elder with responsibility for education, said: "Põhja-Pärnumaa Rural Municipality believes in its small schools. It is vital for us that the municipality develops as a whole, and it is important for us to invest in small schools, so that our children have modern learning condition."

