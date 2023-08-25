Local governments to receive additional small schools funding

News
Empty classroom.
Empty classroom. Source: (Victor Björkund/Creative Commons)
News

Local governments in Estonia will be paid additional sums for the purpose of maintaining small rural schools. The Ministry of Education and Research is also mulling changes to basic school curricula.

Additional state support for small rural schools is meant for local governments that maintain schools of grades 1-6 and that have 19-90 students. The ministry said there are 20 such schools in Estonia.

Minister of Education and Research Kristina Kallas (Eesti 200) said that local governments can request the funds by demonstrating progress made toward achieving education development plan goals and intent to maintain a local basic school for which the request is made.

"Support sums will be paid out from next year's state budget, while we will be including schools registered by November 10, 2023," the education minister said.

The measure is estimated to cost €3 million in the 2024 state budget.

Helle Kajaste, education adviser for Jõgeva Municipality that has two schools that might be eligible, said that the additional sums would be a help in terms of paying teachers more.

Kristina Kallas also said that curricula changes are planned on the basic school level. One is retaining the position of class teacher not just until the end of third or fourth grades but through to grade six. She said that while some schools that have few students already use class teachers until grade six, the plan is to switch to a two-stage basic school system, instead of the current three stages, with the first covering grades 1-6 and the second grades 7-9. "Grades 1-6 would make up a single basic school stage."

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Related

lihtsad uudised

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

11:18

Local governments to receive additional small schools funding

11:16

Narva mayor: Streets to be renamed by mid-September

10:17

Waterspouts seen off Estonian coast Thursday

09:43

Practice of classifying documents as for 'internal use only' continues

09:42

Statistics: Q2 2023 mean monthly wage in Estonia €1,873, median wage €1,524

09:00

Latvia's president tasks Evika Silina with forming a new government

08:52

Postimees and EPL: Kaja Kallas, resign

08:25

Erik Gamzejev: Ida-Viru County waiting for a wizard

08:06

Kallas' husband's firm made €1.5m from Russia business since February 2022

24.08

Metaprint sold to Russian market €30m worth of goods after war started Updated

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

24.08

Decathlon to make life difficult for Estonian sporting goods stores

23.08

Company part-owned by Estonian PM's husband continues deliveries to Russia

24.08

Estonian PM on husband's Russia business: I promise I have nothing to hide Updated

23.08

PM Kaja Kallas: I am not involved in my husband's business

22.08

Indrek Kiisler: Estonia on the road to becoming a dead-end station

24.08

President Karis expects PM Kaja Kallas to provide more detailed explanation

24.08

Metaprint sold to Russian market €30m worth of goods after war started Updated

24.08

Dailies: Estonian prime minister's actions contradict her words

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: