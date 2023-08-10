Lääneranna Municipality returns businessman Parvel Pruunsild's donation

Metsküla school, on being presented with the School of the Year award 2023. Source: Rait-Roland Veskemaa/ERR
The Lääneranna Municipality has returned €40,000 to businessman Parvel Pruunsild, which he donated in mid-July to pay for keeping the small Metsküla School open for a year, local paper Lääne Elu reports.

The decision took the businessman by surprise. "Yes, the money has been returned," he told the paper. "I believe it is harebrained. I know the school agreed to several options, down to walking back legal action. It comes off as obstinacy, since a solution exists. The Metsküla School is looking at new funding from next year, while the money to stay open until then was provided."

Lääneranna Municipality Mayor Ingvar Saare told Lääne Elu that the money was indeed returned to Pruunsild.

The municipality head said that the Metsküla community did not wish to turn the institution into a private school.

"It would have been feasible to continue operating using the money from Pruunsild in that case," Saare added. "The public funds in question were meant to arrive in July. But we still don't know in August how small schools will be supported in the future. The municipality government cannot proceed based on conditions that do not exist yet."

Jane Mets, member of the Lääneranna Municipality Council, said that employees of the Metsküla School have received layoff notices through the Unemployment Insurance Fund. "This is a collective layoff and all six people who worked in the school will see their contracts terminated. The contracts will expire on August 31," she said.

Editor: Marcus Turovski

Source: Lääne Elu

