Isamaa donor gives €40,000 to Metsküla school

Metsküla school.
Metsküla school. Source: Rait-Roland Veskemaa/ERR
On Tuesday, the Lääneranna Rural Municipality government received €40,000 in targeted support from entrepreneur and longtime Isamaa donor Parvel Pruunsild to cover the expenses of Metsküla elementary school (Algkool) for the upcoming school year.

Pruunsild confirmed to local news outlet Lääne Elu that he has indeed made a donation and hopes that it will help the school last the year. Pruunsild said, that he is familiar with the issues faced by Metsküla school, which was recently selected as school of the year.

"It aligns with my vision of who to support. The issue of rural schools is close to my heart," Pruunsild told Lääne Elu.

On March 24, Lääneranna Rural Municipality had ruled that the Metsküla elementary school (Metsküla Algkool), along with another school at  Lõpe, Pärnu County would be closed, while a third school, at Virtsu, Lääne County would transition from its current elementary school status into a four-grade school.

On Monday, the school's second application for legal protection was denied after the first-tier administrative court found no new circumstances had emerged since its previous application.

With the court therefore seeing no need to grant legal protection, Lääneranna Rural Municipality's decision to close the school down remains valid.

Editor: Michael Cole

