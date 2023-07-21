Parents of Metsküla pupils oppose school's privatization as solution

News
Metsküla school, on being presented with the School of the Year award 2023.
Metsküla school, on being presented with the School of the Year award 2023. Source: Rait-Roland Veskemaa/ERR
News

Parents have joined the principal of a Lääne County school earmarked for closure in opposing privatization as a remedy to the problem, ETV news show 'Aktuaalne kaamera' (AK) reported Thursday.

Ingvar Saare, mayor of the municipality in question, Lääneranna, in Lääne County, recently proposed transitioning the Metsküla elementary school into a private institution, taking advantage of an offered donation from a well-known businessman.

The school had 21 pupils enrolled last academic year, and covers grades one to four (algkool).

However, the school's director, Pille Kaisel, said that as things stand, nothing amounting to a solution from her perspective and that of parents, staff and pupils, has been reached.

"The council decision came once again as a bit of a cold shower, since all obstacles on why this school could not be run as it is for one more year have been lifted," Kaisel told AK, adding a private school as not what was desired.

"Strong education does not necessarily have to come in the form of a private school. An ordinary village school could certainly remain part of our national education system," she went on.

In any case, were the Metsküla school make the switch to operating on a private basis in the next academic year, a little over a month away, the required documentation would need to have been submitted earlier in the year.

Silvia Lotman, a parents' representative, said that: "We are fighting for our school, for the good education of our children.

"We do not see at all that a private school is the solution," she continued, adding that: "Naturally, we expect a decision from the council which would mean this school will remain open," Lotman added.

Andres Hirvela, a Lääneranna municipal deputy, also voiced his opposition, saying the municipal government "Wants to kill two birds with one stone; they also want to terminate the legal process, so that the municipality does not have to pay court costs," adding that the matter would next be discussed at council level in August.

Mayor Saare acknowledged that the court case is a factor.

He said: "Since the Metsküla school situation is also connected to a court case, this requires a somewhat more precise agreement with the school community, as to how the council could decide on the continuation of the school.

"This €40,000 is a separate story," he added, referring to a donation by BigBank owner Parvel Pruunsild, a major donor to the Isamaa party.

"It is my belief and my hope that we will be able to discuss this issue with the school community here in the next week or two," Saare went on.

Thursday's Lääneranna council sitting – featuring deputies from the ruling coalition and from the opposition – was held on an extraordinary basis, primarily to debate the issue of solar panel parks. Isamaa deputy Raul Oberschneider also added the Metsküla topic to the agenda.

He did so, he told AK, due to the changed situation regarding funding support for the school – a state support measure for rural schools in general is being drafted at regional affairs and agriculture ministry-level, following the donation from Pruunsild.

"[The state support] will probably come into force from next year. These two developments provide an ideal opportunity to keep the Metsküla school running in our municipality next year," Oberschneider told AK, adding that while the details of the state measure are not known, the school will certainly qualify for it.

The Metsküla school was awarded the title of School of the Year early last month.

Another Lääne County school, at Lõpe, also faces closure, while three schools in Virtsu, Varbla and Koonga are being reduced in size and numbers of grades, according to plans.

--

Follow ERR News on Facebook and Twitter and never miss an update!

Editor: Andrew Whyte, Merili Nael

Source: 'Aktuaalne kaamera', reporter Ester Vilgats.

Related

news in simple estonian

radio tallinn

About us

ERR News is the English-language service of Estonian Public Broadcasting, run by a fully independent editorial team.

To read up on ERR News' comments rules and to contact ERR's other services, please follow the link below.

Staff, contacts & comments

Latest news

15:08

Suspected drug overdoses prompts minister to order Tartu Prison probe

14:56

Photos, videos: Lynx spotted in popular part of Põhja-Tallinn on Friday

14:43

Ukraine offensive options affected by Russian strikes to northeast

14:00

Five Estonian swimmers set to compete in World Aquatics Championships

13:42

Low building material prices cause fall in Q2 2023 construction price index

13:20

Estonian interior ministry wants ban on non-personalized pre-paid SIM cards

12:50

Piletilevi acquires majority stake in Czechia's largest ticketing platform

12:26

Vendace fishing restricted on Peipsi järv as quotas reached

11:57

Commission puzzled by Estonian government decision to preserve Linnamäe dam

11:53

Galleries: Steel hull fragments raised on day two of MS Estonia dive

watch: jupiter

Most Read articles

20.07

Spectacular waterspout filmed off Estonian coast

26.04

Leaked documents reveal Russia's plans for the Baltics

18.07

Estonia's cold climate will not be used to attract tourists in near future

20.07

Financial situation means ViaPlay to stop broadcasting sports in Baltics Updated

20.07

Research ship reached MS Estonia wreck site overnight Thursday

20.07

Gallery: 'Barbie' movie premieres in Estonia

10:56

South Estonia campsite operators report being bothered by Irish travelers

20.07

Estonian historian, politician Aadu Must dies at 72 Updated

useful information

Hea lugeja, näeme et kasutate vanemat brauseri versiooni või vähelevinud brauserit.

Parema ja terviklikuma kasutajakogemuse tagamiseks soovitame alla laadida uusim versioon mõnest meie toetatud brauserist: